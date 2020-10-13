Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 125 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 1.1% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in American Express by 170.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of American Express by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $520,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,335,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,570 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Express by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.28. The company had a trading volume of 140,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544,227. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

