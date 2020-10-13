Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 697 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,975 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 782,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,038,000 after purchasing an additional 44,297 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $3,398,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 151,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 424.6% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 469,398 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,221,000 after purchasing an additional 379,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $59.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,970,498. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $246.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

