Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Investors Title from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Shares of ITIC opened at $153.10 on Friday. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $96.45 and a 12-month high of $182.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.53.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.75 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Investors Title by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Investors Title by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Investors Title during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Investors Title by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.