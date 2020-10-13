IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. CLSA downgraded shares of IQIYI from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of IQIYI stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. IQIYI has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 118.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that IQIYI will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IQIYI by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in IQIYI by 41.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in IQIYI by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 92,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 40,671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in IQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in IQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Analyst Recommendations for IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit