IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. CLSA downgraded shares of IQIYI from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of IQIYI stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. IQIYI has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 118.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that IQIYI will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IQIYI by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in IQIYI by 41.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in IQIYI by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 92,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 40,671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in IQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in IQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

