Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.17.

IRWD opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.49. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 160.69%. The company had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $77,671.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,755.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 387,960 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after buying an additional 98,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

