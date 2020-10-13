iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $66.33. 2,832,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.