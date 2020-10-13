iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,336 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 4.4% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 103,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,360,000 after acquiring an additional 226,561 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 51,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,832,741 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average is $61.28.

