iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Increased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,629,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,163 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 18.7% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $169,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $108.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,145 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.