iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Shares Up 0.4%

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.81 and last traded at $30.74. Approximately 87,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 206,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.62.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 51.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 19,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter.

