iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 304.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.88. The company had a trading volume of 299,631 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

