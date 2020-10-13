iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% during the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

EEM stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.05. 1,978,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,114,094. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

