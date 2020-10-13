iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS) Shares Up 0.4%

iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.31 and last traded at $65.24. 1,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $64.95.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWGS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $783,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

