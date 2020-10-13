iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 15.3% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,116,000 after acquiring an additional 32,216 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.73. The stock had a trading volume of 55,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,197. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

