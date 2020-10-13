iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Holdings Cut by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 33.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,887 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,593,000 after acquiring an additional 857,127 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:NEAR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,520 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $49.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.