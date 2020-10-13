iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,662,545,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 205.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,224,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $52,607,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,787,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 857.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 597,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,127,000 after purchasing an additional 534,788 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $110.69. 10,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,262. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.77. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.12 and a twelve month high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

