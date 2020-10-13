iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 3.9% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $23,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after buying an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,723. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.13.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

