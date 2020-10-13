iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,329 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 11.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $20,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 298.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $199.34. 52,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,723. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.13. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

