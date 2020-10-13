iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Trimmed by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.4% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $198.36. 61,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,723. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.38 and its 200 day moving average is $176.13.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.