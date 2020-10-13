iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Brookstone Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,937 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.4% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. State Street Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,186,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3,905.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.81. 205,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969,882. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.62. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

