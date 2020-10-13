iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3,905.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.90. The stock had a trading volume of 177,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,882. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

