IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFII. Bank of America lifted their target price on IT Tech Packaging from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on IT Tech Packaging from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IT Tech Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IT Tech Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TFII opened at $48.47 on Friday. IT Tech Packaging has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $48.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.30.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a positive change from IT Tech Packaging’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

