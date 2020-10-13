J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JBHT. 140166 upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $137.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $144.35.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $285,600.00. Also, CEO John N. Roberts sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,727 shares in the company, valued at $43,487,838.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,740 shares of company stock worth $23,968,399. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $925,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

