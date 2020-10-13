Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JDEPF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Jde Peets alerts:

OTCMKTS JDEPF opened at $40.15 on Friday. Jde Peets has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $45.15.

Receive News & Ratings for Jde Peets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jde Peets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.