Jefferies Financial Group Raises Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $188.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $151.00 to $188.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $154.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $156.26. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $638,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,149,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock worth $1,142,374. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,176.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $220,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

