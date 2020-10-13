Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company which provides financing to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. The company offers solutions for the ground-up construction of self-storage facilities or self-storage redevelopment opportunities as well as for the acquisition of, refinancing of existing indebtedness on, recapitalization of stabilized self-storage facilities. Jernigan Capital, Inc. is based in MIAMI, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Jernigan Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered Jernigan Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Jernigan Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Jernigan Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.83.

JCAP opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $400.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44. Jernigan Capital has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $20.66.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.40). Jernigan Capital had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jernigan Capital will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 1.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Jernigan Capital by 7.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Jernigan Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 149,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

