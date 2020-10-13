Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives $16.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, Director Barbara Gayle Duncan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,110 shares of company stock worth $176,378 over the last three months. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 51,234 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 180,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 31,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNCE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,788. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $339.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

Analyst Recommendations for Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit