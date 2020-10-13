JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €8.00 Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.95 ($11.70).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €6.82 ($8.02) on Friday. ENI has a 52 week low of €6.28 ($7.39) and a 52 week high of €14.40 ($16.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion and a PE ratio of -2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of €7.32 and a 200 day moving average of €8.24.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

