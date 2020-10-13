JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 50 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a CHF 47 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays set a CHF 49 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 61 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 50.78.

Lafargeholcim has a one year low of CHF 50.40 and a one year high of CHF 60.

