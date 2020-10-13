JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Ryder System (NYSE:R) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

R has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of R stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.03. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $57.38.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.49. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 440.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,049,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,664,000 after buying an additional 941,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,520,000 after acquiring an additional 456,419 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ryder System by 370.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 304,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 457.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 218,640 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

