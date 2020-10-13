K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) PT Set at C$10.00 by Pi Financial

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) received a C$10.00 price objective from analysts at Pi Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight Capital raised their price target on K92 Mining from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on K92 Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. K92 Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.52.

Shares of KNT traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.00. 416,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,764. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.29. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$66.42 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that K92 Mining will post 0.499257 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other K92 Mining news, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.84, for a total value of C$2,188,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns -165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($1,128,600). Also, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 75,000 shares of K92 Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,837,000. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,079,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,547.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

