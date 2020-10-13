Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KELYA. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Noble Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelly Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $745.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $25.09.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.62. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $975.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 46.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 13.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.