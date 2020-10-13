Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KELYA. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Noble Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelly Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.
NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $745.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $25.09.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 46.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 13.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.
