Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at Scotiabank

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KEL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.54.

Shares of KEL stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,877. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$0.67 and a one year high of C$5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.49. The company has a market cap of $278.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$45.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.47 per share, with a total value of C$7,350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,056,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,072,452.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,266,000 shares of company stock worth $7,746,200.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

