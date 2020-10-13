KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

PPRUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. KERING S A/ADR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.78. KERING S A/ADR has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $71.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

