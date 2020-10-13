Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Danske

Danske downgraded shares of Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
KKOYY stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. Kesko Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $13.90.
About Kesko Oyj
