KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 3,002 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 21.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,858,000 after acquiring an additional 981,327 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,126,000 after acquiring an additional 110,024 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,078,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,437,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 105.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.85. 200,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,673,826. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). MetLife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MET. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

