KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 3,175 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 12,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 5,276.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS traded down $4.33 on Tuesday, reaching $209.79. The company had a trading volume of 193,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,339. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.97 and its 200 day moving average is $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.90.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

