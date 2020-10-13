KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 8,774 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 94,287.6% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,790,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 56,730,033 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth about $22,835,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6,546.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,351,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,709 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth about $21,467,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,159,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,127,000 after acquiring an additional 238,302 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.54. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,412. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $50.58.

