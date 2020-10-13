KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $893,868,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $826,942,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,219,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.86.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 140166 increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.