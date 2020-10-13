KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 21,321 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the 1st quarter worth about $2,310,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 871,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 194,791 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,808,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after acquiring an additional 196,803 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,543,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 146,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,589,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,898,000 after acquiring an additional 387,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EXG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. 49,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,155. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0616 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

