KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 6,475 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,563 shares of company stock worth $4,358,789. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.65. 136,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,847,788. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

