KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.3% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.33. 711,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,644,908. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $785.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total value of $47,766.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,597 shares of company stock worth $9,302,058. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.