KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.9% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000.

MDY stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,113. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.82. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

