KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,308 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,852,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

