KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 526.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.07. The company had a trading volume of 453,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,252,858. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.38.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

