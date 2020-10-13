KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $6.80 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,561,000 after purchasing an additional 59,785 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.85. 12,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,248. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $185.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.66.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

