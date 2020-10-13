KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in 3M by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.04. 78,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,497. The company has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.79.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

