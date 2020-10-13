KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,008,000 after buying an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,028,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in Biogen by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 32,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.96.

Biogen stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.01 and a 1-year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 35.38 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

