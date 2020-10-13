KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Lowers Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after buying an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,860,000 after buying an additional 2,295,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,711,000 after buying an additional 2,081,954 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $89,559,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.61. 247,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,545,607. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.88. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $87.73. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

