KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,515,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 81.7% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,556,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 929,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,803,648. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.8 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.