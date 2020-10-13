KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 3,661 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.1% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.92. The company had a trading volume of 432,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,552,938. The stock has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.78, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.65. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

